Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.07.

Several research firms have commented on SGRY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGRY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 2.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SGRY traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,911. Surgery Partners has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $46.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.58.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

