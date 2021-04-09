Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.00

Shares of Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $7.98, with a volume of 18851 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Swire Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get Swire Pacific alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.00. The company has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Asia, the United States, and internationally. Its Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Swire Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swire Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.