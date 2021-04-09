Synectics (LON:SNX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Synectics (LON:SNX)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

SNX stock opened at GBX 150 ($1.96) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £26.69 million and a P/E ratio of -5.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 141.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 117.95. Synectics has a fifty-two week low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 159.50 ($2.08).

In other news, insider Paul Webb acquired 800 shares of Synectics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 113 ($1.48) per share, with a total value of £904 ($1,181.08).

About Synectics

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems worldwide. It operates through two segments, Systems; and Security. The Systems segment develops, integrates, and delivers electronic surveillance solutions based on its proprietary technology for transport, infrastructure, public space, gaming, and oil and gas applications.

