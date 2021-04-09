SynLev (SYN) Price Reaches $0.0123

SynLev (CURRENCY:SYN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. During the last seven days, SynLev has traded down 24% against the dollar. SynLev has a market cap of $150,925.97 and approximately $110,551.00 worth of SynLev was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SynLev coin can currently be bought for about $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00054615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00021530 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.81 or 0.00085257 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.53 or 0.00620552 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00038824 BTC.

SynLev Coin Profile

SYN is a coin. SynLev’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,247,020 coins. The official website for SynLev is www.synlev.com . SynLev’s official message board is medium.com/@synlev . SynLev’s official Twitter account is @SynLevdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SynLev is a group of synthetic leveraged asset pairs built and tokenized on Ethereum, price fed data from Chainlink oracles. The goal of SynLev is to provide decentralized, trustless, and non-KYC gated leveraged assets that behave similarly to traditional leveraged ETF’s (e.g. 3X BULL ETH/USD token). Traditionally leverage is achieved through debt or fund re-balancing. SynLev assets do not require fund re-balancing or any form of debt. SynLev assets are deployed in pairs and are collateralized by both the ETH required to mint the tokens, the performance of the opposing asset, and liquidity providers. This system enables unique benefits. Foremost there is no need for an individual counterparty, the effective counterparty for a BEAR token is the entire equity of a BULL token and liquidity providers, greatly reducing counterparty risk. Token pairs are isolated, dramatic price movement cannot affect liquidity of the entire system. Assets do not rely on pooled shared collateral, there is no limit to the number of assets that can be minted. Assets always retain 100% liquidity. “

Buying and Selling SynLev

