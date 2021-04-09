Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Receives $280.64 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $280.64.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNPS. Bank of America cut Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho restated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $260.66. 18,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,369. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $133.27 and a 1 year high of $300.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $243.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.40. The company has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a PE ratio of 61.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $970.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.24 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total transaction of $6,834,841.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at $22,656,784.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Janice Chaffin sold 7,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $1,915,561.18. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,030 shares of company stock valued at $23,699,496. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

