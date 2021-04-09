Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $49.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Synovus have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company displays a decent earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Moreover, organic and inorganic growth strategies position Synovus well. Further, improving interest income and credit quality, along with a strong capital position, will continue to support the company’s financials in the near term. Strategic investments in merger & acquisitions are likely to fortify its business. However, persistently increasing expenses technological investments and talent might hinder bottom-line expansion in the quarters ahead. Also, significant exposure to real estate loans adds to near term woes for the company. Given a high debt burden, Synovus does not seem to be well positioned in terms of liquidity.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SNV. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Synovus Financial from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Synovus Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.23.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $45.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.84. Synovus Financial has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $50.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $500.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,589,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,202,000 after purchasing an additional 146,909 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,770,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,666,000 after buying an additional 768,018 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,685,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,920,000 after buying an additional 69,027 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,827,000 after buying an additional 50,699 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

