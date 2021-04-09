Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) Shares Down 1.3%

Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS)’s stock price dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.77 and last traded at $13.15. Approximately 173,684 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 386,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.32.

TLIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Talis Biomedical in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Talis Biomedical in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Talis Biomedical in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Talis Biomedical in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.64.

In related news, Director Kimberly J. Popovits bought 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,416. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO John Roger Moody, Jr. bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $128,000 over the last ninety days.

About Talis Biomedical

Talis Biomedical Corporation develops a diagnostic platform that offers senior care facilities and laboratory testing services. Talis Biomedical Corporation was formerly known as Talis Biomedical, Inc and changed its name to Talis Biomedical Corporation in February 2018. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Menlo Park, California with an additional office in Chicago, Illinois.

