Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) Shares Down 1.3%

Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS)’s stock price dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.77 and last traded at $13.15. Approximately 173,684 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 386,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.32.
TLIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Talis Biomedical in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Talis Biomedical in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Talis Biomedical in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Talis Biomedical in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.64.
About Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS)
Talis Biomedical Corporation develops a diagnostic platform that offers senior care facilities and laboratory testing services. Talis Biomedical Corporation was formerly known as Talis Biomedical, Inc and changed its name to Talis Biomedical Corporation in February 2018. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Menlo Park, California with an additional office in Chicago, Illinois.
