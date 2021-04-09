Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Receives $33.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.56.

TPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Tapestry from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tapestry from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tapestry from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE:TPR traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.02. 75,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,534,497. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.42. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.32.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tapestry will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $234,051.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,880.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,270,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,053. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 230.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 109,837 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 14.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $15,257,000 after purchasing an additional 59,282 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 235.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,235 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 31,067 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Tapestry by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,545,482 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $23,956,000 after buying an additional 164,946 shares in the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

