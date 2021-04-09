Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates to address ophthalmic conditions. The company’s product candidate consist TP-03 which is in clinical stage. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

TARS stock opened at $28.23 on Wednesday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $15.32 and a 52 week high of $63.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $79,236,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $13,326,000. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $10,746,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $2,909,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,539,000.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

