Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $3.77 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ROP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,785,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,511,619,000 after buying an additional 1,207,254 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $430,482,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 398.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 398,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,814,000 after acquiring an additional 318,521 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,063,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,320,856,000 after acquiring an additional 298,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 662,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,761,000 after acquiring an additional 269,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP opened at $418.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $304.55 and a 1 year high of $455.72. The stock has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $393.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.21.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.24%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.78.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

