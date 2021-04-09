Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Stock Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,767 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.07% of TopBuild worth $4,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 863.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

In other TopBuild news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,909,400.00. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total transaction of $36,275.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,786.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $236.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.73.

TopBuild stock opened at $211.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.12. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $68.66 and a twelve month high of $224.89.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $721.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.26 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

