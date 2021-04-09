Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Stock Position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $4,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UHAL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 2,330.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 156,947 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AMERCO during the fourth quarter valued at $35,882,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AMERCO by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 688,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,334,000 after buying an additional 35,005 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new stake in AMERCO during the fourth quarter valued at $8,331,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC grew its position in AMERCO by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 138,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,799,000 after buying an additional 15,780 shares during the period. 33.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Respino Laurence J. De sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 75 shares in the company, valued at $45,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UHAL stock opened at $618.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $591.06 and its 200 day moving average is $462.76. AMERCO has a one year low of $249.45 and a one year high of $657.86.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $9.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.08 by $2.25. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. AMERCO had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AMERCO will post 29.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

