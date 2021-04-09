Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €2.90 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €2.90 ($3.41) target price on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America set a €2.20 ($2.59) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.30 ($2.71) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.10 ($2.47) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €3.20 ($3.76) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Telefónica Deutschland currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €2.83 ($3.33).

O2D opened at €2.49 ($2.93) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €2.37 and a 200-day moving average price of €2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Telefónica Deutschland has a one year low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a one year high of €2.91 ($3.42).

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

