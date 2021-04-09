Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €2.90 Price Target at Barclays

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2021

Barclays set a €2.90 ($3.41) target price on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America set a €2.20 ($2.59) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.30 ($2.71) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.10 ($2.47) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €3.20 ($3.76) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Telefónica Deutschland currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €2.83 ($3.33).

O2D opened at €2.49 ($2.93) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €2.37 and a 200-day moving average price of €2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Telefónica Deutschland has a one year low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a one year high of €2.91 ($3.42).

Telefónica Deutschland Company Profile

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Analyst Recommendations for Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D)

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit