Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) and Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) Critical Review

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) and Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Telenor ASA and Nuvera Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telenor ASA 0 9 3 0 2.25 Nuvera Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Telenor ASA and Nuvera Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telenor ASA 9.33% 27.33% 4.26% Nuvera Communications 13.89% 10.95% 5.49%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Telenor ASA and Nuvera Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telenor ASA $12.95 billion 2.08 $883.79 million $0.73 25.04 Nuvera Communications $64.94 million 1.92 $8.33 million N/A N/A

Telenor ASA has higher revenue and earnings than Nuvera Communications.

Volatility & Risk

Telenor ASA has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuvera Communications has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Telenor ASA pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Nuvera Communications pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Telenor ASA pays out 101.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Telenor ASA beats Nuvera Communications on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging. Its fixed line services consist of telephony, Internet and TV, and leased lines, as well as data and managed services; and broadcast services include broadcasting and data communication services through satellite, and terrestrial radio and TV transmission. The company also provides wholesale services that enable the operators to route international voice, messaging, data, and signaling traffic through a single connection to a global network, as well as handles international roaming relationships. In addition, it offers digital services, such as international communication services and machine to machine communication, as well as Internet based services, digital media advertising, and financial services. Further, the company sells mobile devices/phones. Telenor ASA was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

About Nuvera Communications

Nuvera Communications, Inc., a diversified communications company, engages in local telephone exchange and communications businesses. It offers local services to make and receive telephone calls within a defined local calling area; and network access services to other communication carriers for the use of its facilities to terminate or originate long distance calls on its network. The company also provides video services; high speed Internet to business and residential customers; e-mail and managed services comprises web hosting and design, online file back up, and online file storage; directory assistance, operator service, and long distance private lines; directory publishing, bill processing, and other customer services; and fiber-delivered communications and managed information technology solutions, as well as sells and services customer premise equipment. In addition, it is involved in the retail sale and service of cellular phones and accessories through Telespire, a wireless provider. As of August 10, 2020, the company served 24,540 access lines in the Minnesota communities of Bellechester, Courtland, Elko, Evan, Goodhue, Hanska, Hutchinson, Klossner, Litchfield, Mazeppa, New Market, New Ulm, Prior Lake, Redwood Falls, Sanborn, Savage, Searles, Sleepy Eye, Springfield, and White Rock, as well as the rural areas of Blue Earth, Brown, Goodhue, McLeod, Meeker, Nicollet, Redwood, Rice, Scott, and Wabasha counties in south central Minnesota; and the community of Aurelia, Iowa, as well as rural areas surrounding Aurelia. It also operates multiple Internet protocol television (IPTV) and cable television services systems in Minnesota; and one IPTV system in Aurelia, Iowa serving 11,635 customers. The company was formerly known as New Ulm Telecom, Inc. and changed its name to Nuvera Communications, Inc. in June 2018. Nuvera Communications, Inc. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in New Ulm, Minnesota.

