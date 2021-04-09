Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.86.

TX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos acquired a new stake in Ternium in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Ternium by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,375,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,071,000 after buying an additional 347,491 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Ternium by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,343,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,158,000 after purchasing an additional 446,985 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Ternium in the 4th quarter valued at $23,213,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Ternium in the 4th quarter valued at $19,217,000. 19.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TX traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,888. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Ternium has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $40.55.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ternium will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and markets various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, China, and Guatemala. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, hot rolled coils and sheets, cold rolled coils and sheets, tin plates, welded pipes, hot dipped galvanized and electro-galvanized sheets, pre-painted sheets, billets, wire rods and bars, and other products, as well as sells energy.

