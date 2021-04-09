Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 440 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Tesla were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.57, for a total value of $3,101,826.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,697,774.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $833.75, for a total value of $8,337,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,736,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,653 shares of company stock valued at $65,044,749 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $683.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $656.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,373.09, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $674.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $622.88. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.42 and a 52 week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.54.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

