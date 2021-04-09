Tether (USDT) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Tether has a total market capitalization of $43.84 billion and approximately $86.12 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tether has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tether coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tether alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00069976 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.68 or 0.00294923 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005538 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.94 or 0.00776377 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,420.26 or 1.00358224 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00020733 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.59 or 0.00743131 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000477 BTC.

About Tether

Tether’s launch date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 45,846,290,994 coins and its circulating supply is 43,793,798,245 coins. The official website for Tether is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Tether Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.