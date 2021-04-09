The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target Raised to $56.00

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.53.

CAKE opened at $59.55 on Friday. The Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $63.20. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.79, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.93.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $554.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $233,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,787.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter worth about $144,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

About The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

