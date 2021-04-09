The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises about 1.2% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 4.8% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 318,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,781,000 after buying an additional 14,617 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 63,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 8.0% during the first quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 29,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $5,138,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.5% during the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.86.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.88. 210,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,364,584. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.02. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $43.20 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $227.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,246,280 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

