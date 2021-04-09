The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,981 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 361.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 369.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 171 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COO opened at $381.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $268.92 and a one year high of $401.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $384.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $680.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.67 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Cooper Companies news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total value of $30,990,501.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,967 shares in the company, valued at $19,029,555.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on COO shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.69.

The Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

