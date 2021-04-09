The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the lowest is $1.10. The Estée Lauder Companies reported earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will report full-year earnings of $5.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.67 to $6.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $7.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Estée Lauder Companies.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $307.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $299.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.55.

NYSE EL traded up $3.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $302.12. The stock had a trading volume of 690,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,357. The company has a market capitalization of $109.60 billion, a PE ratio of 182.06, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $289.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.73. The Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $156.31 and a twelve month high of $302.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total transaction of $6,533,569.24. Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total value of $886,650.00. Insiders have sold 2,114,149 shares of company stock valued at $597,578,500 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Estée Lauder Companies (EL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.