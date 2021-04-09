The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. decreased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $783,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total transaction of $6,643,065.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,767,780.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total transaction of $564,380,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,114,149 shares of company stock valued at $597,578,500. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EL opened at $298.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.31 and a 52-week high of $299.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $289.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.73. The company has a market cap of $108.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $299.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.55.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

