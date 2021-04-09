The Force Protocol (FOR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.02 Million

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. During the last week, The Force Protocol has traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One The Force Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. The Force Protocol has a market cap of $10.43 million and $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00016534 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $228.60 or 0.00393187 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002098 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Force Protocol Profile

FOR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

The Force Protocol Coin Trading

