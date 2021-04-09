The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co lessened its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,083 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises 1.3% of Somerset Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Zelman & Associates raised shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.32.

The Home Depot stock traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $316.84. 123,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,686,609. The firm has a market cap of $341.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.18. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.37 and a 1-year high of $315.94.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

