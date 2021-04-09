The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 654 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,585 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of M/I Homes worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in M/I Homes during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in M/I Homes by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in M/I Homes by 340.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in M/I Homes by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in M/I Homes during the third quarter worth $210,000. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 19,200 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $998,208.00. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 3,358 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $168,974.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,247 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,753 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE:MHO opened at $59.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.60. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.46 and a 12 month high of $63.45.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $906.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.99 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.