The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) by 78.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,764 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.45% of The Providence Service worth $28,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Providence Service during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in The Providence Service during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Providence Service during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in The Providence Service during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in The Providence Service during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRSC opened at $139.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The Providence Service Co. has a 12-month low of $40.40 and a 12-month high of $156.30. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,317.45 and a beta of 0.84.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Providence Service in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

The Providence Service Profile

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

