The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.60-9.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.463-4.628 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.51 billion.The Scotts Miracle-Gro also updated its FY21 guidance to 8.60-9.00 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $229.67.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $250.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.53 and a 200-day moving average of $198.11. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1-year low of $105.02 and a 1-year high of $254.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The company had revenue of $748.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

In related news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $589,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,128. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael C. Lukemire sold 57,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.87, for a total transaction of $13,632,329.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,049,515.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,784 shares of company stock valued at $19,619,256. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.