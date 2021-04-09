The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $770.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upgraded The Trade Desk from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $490.00 to $985.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Macquarie boosted their target price on The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded The Trade Desk from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $851.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $781.57.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $690.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 236.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $206.55 and a 52-week high of $972.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $731.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $748.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. Analysts expect that The Trade Desk will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 3,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $2,966,400.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,697,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 54,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.98, for a total value of $43,447,617.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,746,620.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 280,282 shares of company stock worth $222,734,086. Insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

