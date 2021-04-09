The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Newman & Schimel LLC

Newman & Schimel LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 86.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,607 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in The Walt Disney by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 247,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $187.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,538,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $339.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $190.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.55. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $98.86 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total transaction of $84,090,287.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,656,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,351,139.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock valued at $251,173,842 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

