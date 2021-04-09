Theta Fuel (TFUEL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $53.96 Million

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000642 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $1.98 billion and approximately $53.96 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00054293 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $186.98 or 0.00318984 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00011225 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00028878 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00012450 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006567 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,270,590,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.