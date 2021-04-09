Thompson Investment Management Inc. Buys 8,714 Shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,714 shares during the quarter. II-VI makes up about 1.3% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in II-VI were worth $8,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in II-VI by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in II-VI during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in II-VI during the fourth quarter worth $894,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in II-VI by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in II-VI by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 26,834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIVI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.17. The company had a trading volume of 10,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,507. II-VI Incorporated has a 12 month low of $26.55 and a 12 month high of $100.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -692.85, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.80 and a 200-day moving average of $69.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. II-VI had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $786.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. II-VI’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that II-VI Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $610,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,530,288.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $2,173,365. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on IIVI shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of II-VI from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of II-VI from $63.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of II-VI from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of II-VI from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.33.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

