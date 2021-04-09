Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $4.31 Million Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 274,546 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Viavi Solutions worth $4,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIAV. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 235.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 6,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $99,525.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,619. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $39,763.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 219,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,554,451.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,075 shares of company stock valued at $209,529. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VIAV stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $16.18. The company had a trading volume of 27,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,567. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 101.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.20 and a 200-day moving average of $14.59. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $17.13.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $299.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.49 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 3.23%. Viavi Solutions’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VIAV shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

