Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,400 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,509,640,000 after purchasing an additional 41,059,393 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $749,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,985,358,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530,658 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,434,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 805.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,752,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227,648 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.34.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.48. The company had a trading volume of 63,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,524,567. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $68.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,798,859.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,372,113 shares of company stock worth $81,135,176. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

