Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,695 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 406.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,709,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $998,580,000 after purchasing an additional 9,397,507 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,059,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,768,000 after purchasing an additional 172,383 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,169 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,036,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,503,000 after purchasing an additional 179,309 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,624,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,396,000 after purchasing an additional 53,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.59.

Shares of SPG traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.36. 15,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,827,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.25 and a 12-month high of $121.92. The company has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.39.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.19%.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

