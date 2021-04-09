Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,602 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,602 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $4,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 272.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 13,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $208,435.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,422,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,579,689.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $1,517,467.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,706,870.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,040 shares of company stock worth $2,072,735 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FHN traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.28. 68,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,052,967. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $18.42. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.59.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. First Horizon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.45.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

