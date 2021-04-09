TomoChain Price Tops $3.23 (TOMO)

TomoChain (CURRENCY:TOMO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 9th. One TomoChain coin can now be bought for $3.23 or 0.00005514 BTC on exchanges. TomoChain has a market cap of $262.04 million and $32.75 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TomoChain has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00070425 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.60 or 0.00299324 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005467 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $456.44 or 0.00778055 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,917.97 or 1.00432280 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00020036 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $425.39 or 0.00725118 BTC.

About TomoChain

TomoChain launched on February 28th, 2018. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,010,862 coins. TomoChain’s official message board is medium.com/tomochain . TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @TomoCoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TomoChain is /r/Tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TomoChain is tomochain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee. TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling TomoChain

