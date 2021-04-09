Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.40

Shares of Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.40 and traded as low as C$1.54. Touchstone Exploration shares last traded at C$1.54, with a volume of 372,639 shares.

Separately, Cormark raised shares of Touchstone Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.52. The company has a market cap of C$322.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.67.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and 3 exploration blocks.

