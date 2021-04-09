TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 23.57% from the company’s previous close.

TPIC has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $47.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.91.

TPIC opened at $56.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.57 and a beta of 1.67. TPI Composites has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $81.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TPI Composites will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Bryan Robert Schumaker sold 52,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $2,664,899.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,094.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $52,143.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,334. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPIC. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

