Tri-Star Resources plc (TSTR.L) (LON:TSTR) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.90

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2021

Shares of Tri-Star Resources plc (TSTR.L) (LON:TSTR) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.90 ($0.16) and traded as low as GBX 1.50 ($0.02). Tri-Star Resources plc (TSTR.L) shares last traded at GBX 1.80 ($0.02), with a volume of 8,207,456 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 11.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.71 million and a PE ratio of -0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41.

About Tri-Star Resources plc (TSTR.L) (LON:TSTR)

Tri-Star Resources Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of minerals. The company primarily holds a 40% interest in Strategic & Precious Metals Processing LLC, an antimony and gold production facility in Sohar, the Sultanate of Oman. It also owns antimony and mining resources in Canada.

