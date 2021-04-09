TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,632 Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,632 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 126,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,421,000 after purchasing an additional 35,986 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. Security Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $1,655,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 57,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.04.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $263.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.07, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $268.90 and its 200-day moving average is $279.12. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.37 and a 1 year high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.54, for a total value of $677,203.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,498,099.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.54, for a total value of $27,411.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,770.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,908,213. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

