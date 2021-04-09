TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Invests $915,000 in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 244.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

TTWO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.08.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $183.60 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $214.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.90. The company has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.