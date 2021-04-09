TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Makes New $587,000 Investment in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 349.0% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at $4,641,880.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Kerry Clark sold 11,398 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total value of $699,951.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,199 shares in the company, valued at $4,003,870.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,532 shares of company stock worth $3,821,346 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.27.

NYSE GIS opened at $60.95 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 56.51%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

