TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,234 Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,234 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1,811.1% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 565.7% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.62.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $190.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.36 and a 12 month high of $192.84.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.17%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $1,079,346.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

