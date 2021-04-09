TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,988 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,257,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $353,900,000 after buying an additional 614,936 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 213,612 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,082,000 after buying an additional 20,955 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 10,897 shares during the period. Finally, David J Yvars Group bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter worth $281,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ APPS opened at $85.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of $88.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Digital Turbine news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total value of $2,205,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.06.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.