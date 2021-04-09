TriumphX Hits One Day Trading Volume of $143,679.00 (TRIX)

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. TriumphX has a market cap of $16.10 million and $143,679.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TriumphX coin can currently be purchased for about $1.30 or 0.00002227 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TriumphX has traded down 3.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00054825 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00021578 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.46 or 0.00087869 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.08 or 0.00618230 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00043122 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00032630 BTC.

TriumphX Coin Profile

TRIX is a coin. TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 12,342,380 coins. The official website for TriumphX is trix.deeple.io . TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here . TriumphX’s official message board is medium.com/triumphx

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets. “

Buying and Selling TriumphX

