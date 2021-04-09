Truehand Inc Sells 150 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Truehand Inc reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,202 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Truehand Inc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,116,008,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,271,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,838,709,000 after buying an additional 1,324,858 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,582,548,000 after buying an additional 943,571 shares during the last quarter. RWWM Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 10,021.3% in the fourth quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 644,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,171,000 after buying an additional 638,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in International Business Machines by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,853,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,240,410,000 after acquiring an additional 592,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.06. 21,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,531,924. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $137.07.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.77.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

