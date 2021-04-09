Truehand Inc Trims Stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Truehand Inc cut its stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 19.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,216 shares during the quarter. Brinker International accounts for approximately 2.1% of Truehand Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Truehand Inc’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the third quarter worth $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Brinker International alerts:

In related news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 544 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $35,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $619,200.00. Insiders have sold a total of 187,870 shares of company stock valued at $12,835,463 over the last quarter. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EAT shares. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Brinker International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.90.

EAT stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,372. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 121.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.73. Brinker International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $760.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.79 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.