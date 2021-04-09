Truist Financial Corp Buys 14,625 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,625 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in Church & Dwight by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 368,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,170,000 after purchasing an additional 55,600 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 252.1% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $959,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James Craigie bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,116.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,042,140.00. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.19.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $87.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.08 and a 12-month high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.2525 dividend. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.89%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

