Truist Financial Corp Buys New Stake in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 66,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,703,000. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Lightspeed POS as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LSPD. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

LSPD stock opened at $72.26 on Friday. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $82.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.11.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $57.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LSPD. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Lightspeed POS in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.