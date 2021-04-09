Truist Financial Corp Grows Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $4,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,240,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 247.1% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 8,983 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,331,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

NBIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $168.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.05.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $276,495.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,249 shares in the company, valued at $50,601,305.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 1,600 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $192,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,426 shares of company stock worth $2,740,985 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NBIX stock opened at $92.69 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $136.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.67 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.64.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.43 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.